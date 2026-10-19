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David Raya hails 'special' Noni Madueke as super-sub saves Arsenal to keep Premier League title charge on track
Late winner saves the day
Raya has praised Madueke after the substitute scored a dramatic late winner against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Mikel Arteta's side appeared destined to drop points after a goalless opening 80 minutes despite controlling possession.
Madueke broke Forest's stubborn resistance with a deflected strike late in the second half to earn Arsenal a narrow victory. The hard-fought result sent the host club into the relegation zone and kept Arsenal firmly in the title race.
The victory was vital for Arsenal to prevent falling further behind early pacesetters Manchester City. Raya admitted he was delighted with the three points after a difficult afternoon in the East Midlands.
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Raya hails 'special' team-mate
Raya expressed his delight with the victory on the road and singled out Madueke for his decisive contribution off the bench. The England international made an immediate impact to break the deadlock in a tight encounter.
"He's a special player and it's going to be a special goal for him to get the win at such a difficult ground and such a difficult team," Raya told Premier League Productions. "So, I'm delighted for him."
The Spanish goalkeeper emphasised the team's mental resilience and patience throughout the match, saying: "We showed maturity and a lot of desire. Keep doing the right things, and the ball will get into the net."
Overcoming past City Ground struggles
Arsenal had failed to pick up all three points at the City Ground in recent seasons, drawing 0-0 on their previous two visits. Raya highlighted how much the squad has matured to finally overcome that poor record. The victory also marked a strong recovery following a painful defeat to Brighton and a subsequent 19-day gap without a fixture.
"We had experiences in the last two years where we drew 0-0 here, so I think we showed a lot of character to keep digging the result," Raya explained. "In the end with a few crosses and a few of Bukayo's balls, the ball went in thanks to Noni.
"The way we responded, the way we played, the way we came back, is incredible, you know. So, delighted with the performances we have put in every single game, there are things to improve, of course, as always, but we just take the positives and we’re looking forward to Wednesday now."
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Focus shifts to Europe
Arsenal now turn their attention to a massive European fixture in midweek. Arteta's team travel to face German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.
Following their European trip, Arsenal return to domestic action at the Emirates Stadium. They host Everton in the Premier League this weekend as they look to build momentum.
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