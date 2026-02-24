Getty Images
David Moyes singles out 'bloody brilliant' Senne Lammens after Man Utd's narrow win at Everton as goalkeeper calms corner 'chaos'
'Bloody brilliant' Lammens
The tactical battle in the second half saw Everton attempt to unsettle the Belgian shot-stopper by crowding his six-yard box during a flurry of set-pieces. However, the 23-year-old remained unphased by the physical approach, earning a first away clean sheet for the club since last March. His performance was so impactful that former United boss Moyes was left in awe of the opposition's last line of defence. Moyes admitted his side’s plan to rattle the youngster failed, stating: "The goalie was bloody brilliant. The save he made from Michael Keane, the way he dealt with the corners."
The result sees the Red Devils leapfrog Chelsea into the final Champions League qualification spot, marking a significant shift in momentum for the Old Trafford outfit since Carrick took the reins.
Moyes yields to 'best player on the pitch'
Everton’s struggles at their new stadium continued, with only four wins in 14 league games at the venue, but Moyes felt his side deserved more from a game where they systematically targeted the United goalkeeper. Despite the pressure, Lammens emerged as the night's standout performer. "We hoped somewhere we'd have got...one of them with the pressure we had in those situations," Moyes said after the final whistle. "I thought we would get one, but we didn't. For me he was the best player on the pitch."
The veteran manager also touched upon the change in atmosphere for the Toffees, suggesting that visiting teams are enjoying the surroundings of the new stadium more than they did the intimidating confines of Goodison Park. "I think there is probably a change - other teams come here and enjoy it," Moyes explained. "There are things about it which are different and we have to get used to. But I think our games are better than at Goodison. Our team is better this year and it wasn't as if we were winning every game at Goodison, to be honest."
Carrick hails calm in the chaos
For Michael Carrick, the performance was a testament to the character he is building within the squad. The head coach, who remains unbeaten since replacing Ruben Amorim, highlighted Lammens’ ability to act as a stabilising force during the most frantic moments of the match.
"For me a goalkeeper has to be reliable, be trustworthy," Carrick said. "Instead of creating a chaos, you want him to take the chaos away and calm things down. I think Senne does that."
The young keeper’s display also caught the eye of a club legend, as Edwin van der Sar told Lammens his handling of the intense physical pressure was a mark of a top-tier goalkeeper. The Dutchman, present at the match, spoke to the current United number one after the game on Sky Sports.
“Hi, Senne, good evening, it is Van der Sar,” he began. “Congratulations on the win, extremely important of course, and I think your role from the corners, they were horrible.
“There were eight, nine, 12 people around you, so it was a big fight. But with your age, first year in the Premier League, you’re really doing incredibly well. And you have a good save, good hands, so compliments on your all-around game. In the past [at corners], you would have only two players around you, so you had some space to come out.
“But with this, you don’t have a run-up, you have to stand there on the line with eight, nine, 12 people in front of you, so he had some great punches to clear it and good catches. Well done for your first year in the Premier League.”
The Sesko conundrum continues
While Lammens slammed the door shut at one end, Sesko unlocked it at the other. The £66 million summer signing once again proved his worth off the bench, netting his sixth goal in seven appearances to secure the three points. Despite his hot streak, the Slovenian striker is yet to start under Carrick, though he remains professional about his role. He told Sky Sports: "For me, it's important whenever I come on to try and help the team. That is why I'm here. Whether that is five minutes or 90 minutes, it doesn't really matter. It's about showing I can deliver if I possibly can and I'm really happy with that."
Carrick remains insistent that the Slovenian’s development is being handled correctly, despite growing calls from the fanbase to see him in the starting XI. "I get why everyone's talking about it and making a bigger deal of it, but I've got a really good relationship with Ben," Carrick said. "I've got no problem with Ben and he hasn't got an issue. He obviously wants to play, but I can't speak highly enough of how he's been and the work he's putting in and his attitude to come on and do what he's done again. We've had some really good conversations and he's in a really good place, and part of us is helping him take his steps in development and growing him as a player."
