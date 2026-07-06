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David Beckham bumps into an ‘old friend’ that delivered painful World Cup memories for former England captain
A legendary rivalry renewed in Miami
In a moment that would have seemed impossible 28 years ago, Beckham and Simeone have been pictured together sharing a warm embrace. The former England captain took to social media to share the encounter, posting a photo alongside the current Atletico Madrid manager with the caption: "Bumped into an old friend in Miami..."
The reunion took place during Argentina’s fixture against Cape Verde in Miami, a city that has become Beckham’s professional home since the launch of his MLS franchise, Inter Miami. While the two are now on excellent terms, the sight of them together inevitably brings back memories of the 1998 World Cup and the moment that defined Beckham’s early career.
- AFP
The infamous night in Saint-Etienne
The history between the two icons dates back to the quarter-final of France '98, where England faced Argentina in a high-stakes clash. With the score locked at 2-2, Beckham was sent off for a petulant kick at Simeone after being fouled. The Argentinian midfielder admitted in the recent 'Beckham' documentary on Netflix that he played up the contact to ensure the referee took action.
England eventually crashed out of the tournament on penalties, and Beckham returned home to a country that largely blamed him for the exit. He faced months of intense scrutiny and vitriol from fans and the media alike, though he eventually rebuilt his reputation by helping Manchester United secure a historic Treble just one year later.
Redemption and respect
While the 1998 incident left Beckham as a national villain for a period, he managed to silence his critics through his performances on the pitch. Sir Alex Ferguson famously protected his star midfielder, fostering a siege mentality at Old Trafford that saw United overcome Simeone’s Inter Milan on their way to Champions League glory in 1999.
Despite the competitive tension that followed them throughout their playing days, both men have frequently spoken of their mutual respect in recent years. Simeone has transitioned into one of the world's most successful managers at Atletico, while Beckham has moved into club ownership, recently bringing Lionel Messi to the United States.
- AFP
A new chapter in the States
The meeting in Florida serves as a reminder of how much time has passed since that dramatic night in Saint-Etienne. Both figures are now elder statesmen of the game, influencing the sport from the touchline and the boardroom rather than the pitch. The photograph of the pair suggests that any lingering animosity from their playing days has long since evaporated.
And both Beckham and Simeone are currently enjoying happier moments at the World Cup. England booked their place in the quarter-finals after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico, one of the tournament's three host nations, while Argentina are preparing for a difficult knockout assignment against an ambitious Egypt side led by veteran star Mohamed Salah.
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