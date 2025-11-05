David Beckham loses special Champions League record! Man Utd legend ousted by Club Brugge youngster Carlos Forbs after stunning performance against Barcelona

After reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, alongside winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey, Barcelona had high hopes for this campaign. But at present, they are languishing behind bitter rivals Real Madrid in the league and have had one or two setbacks in this term's Champions League. After losing to holders Paris Saint-Germain last time out, a win at Brugge was top of their agenda. But this draw leaves them 11th in the table, just outside the automatic spots to reach the last 16 of the competition. At this rate, they will have to make do with the play-offs, unless they win a few more games.