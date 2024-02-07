Where's David Beckham?! Inter Miami owner appears to skip Vissel Kobe friendly after being booed for Lionel Messi decision that left Hong Kong fans furious

Brendan Madden
David Beckham 2023Getty
Inter Miami CFDavid BeckhamVissel Kobe vs Inter Miami CFVissel KobeClub FriendliesLionel MessiMajor League Soccer

Inter Miami owner David Beckham appeared to skip his club's latest pre-season fixture as he was snapped thousands of miles away in Doha.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Messi came on as sub in Inter Miami friendly
  • Beckham pictured nearly 5000 miles away in Doha
  • Miami owner booed by upset fans in Hong Kong

Editors' Picks