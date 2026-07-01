Danny Murphy's lost cat causes a stir as ex-England & Liverpool star tells bizarre story during World Cup commentary

The bizarre anecdote sparked a heavily divided reaction across social media. While the Football Ramble celebrated the moment by dubbing it "truly iconic commentary", other amused fans likened the broadcast to a famous comedy character, with one saying: "Easily the best bit of commentary from Danny Murphy ever. Full Partridge."

Another viewer added: "Love the look on [Bower's] face when Danny Murphy starts this story," with another saying: "Best commentary line of the tournament. Take a bow Danny Murphy."

Conversely, several viewers were frustrated by the lack of match focus. One fan sarcastically posted: "Riveting analysis from Danny Murphy here", while another bluntly asked, "Sorry, how is Danny Murphy a real commentator?"

The sheer absurdity of the tale even led some to doubt its truthfulness, prompting one user to joke: "I think it must be some version of an 'off to live on a farm' thing his parents told him? This needs to full true crime podcast treatment. Justice for Bob."