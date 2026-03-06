Getty Images Sport
Daniel Farke banned and fined by FA for red card against Man City as Leeds boss claims referee 'embarrassed me in front of the whole world'
A landmark dismissal at Elland Road
After a narrow 1-0 loss to City on 28 February, Daniel Farke found himself embroiled in controversy due to a rare loss of composure. At the final whistle, the Leeds United manager approached referee Peter Bankes, leading to the first red card of his professional coaching career. The FA subsequently charged the 49-year-old with a breach of Law 12, alleging a confrontation with the match officials. Farke opted to admit the charge of misconduct immediately, leading to an official sanction that includes a one-match touchline ban and an £8,000 fine. A single Antoine Semenyo strike in first-half stoppage time undid his side's disciplined performance.
Claims of public humiliation
Farke was adamant that his intentions were peaceful, explaining that he merely sought clarification regarding the lack of additional stoppage time. "I jogged over," the Leeds boss insisted. "Not one bad word. No swear words or bad language. I just wanted to ask him why he didn't add any [further stoppage time] on. He didn't speak to me and just pulled out the red card."
However, the lack of dialogue from the official left the manager stunned. Farke expressed his disbelief at the severity of the punishment, stating: "To pull out a red card and embarrass me in front of the whole world, I wasn't happy. Even the assistants were shocked the red card was shown."
Mutual respect and misjudgement
Despite his obvious anger at the dismissal, Farke maintained that he still holds the refereeing profession in high regard, suggesting that Bankes simply made a mistake in the heat of the moment. "I have so much respect for the referees. I don't think Peter did it on purpose, he just misjudged it," Farke noted, before adding a touch of dry humour by declaring, "I will never jog again."
The FA’s statement confirmed that the standard penalty was applied after the manager accepted the charge, reinforcing the governing body's strict stance on managers entering the field of play to engage with officials, regardless of the language used.
A brief absence and a narrative return
The suspension means Farke will be absent from the dugout for Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round tie, a poignant fixture given it comes against his former club, Norwich City. While he misses the opportunity to lead his team at Elland Road, he will return to the touchline for the Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace on March 15. Leeds are currently in a period of mixed form, and managing a cup tie without their leader against a Championship side will test the squad's autonomy. With the international break looming, Farke will be eager to ensure this disciplinary blip does not derail Leeds' push for a strong mid-table finish.
