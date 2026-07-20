'We're an example' - Dani Olmo aims 'values' dig at Argentina for turning back to Spain's trophy celebration after violent World Cup final

Spain's coronation as World Cup champions was not without controversy, with tension from the 120 gruelling minutes of the final spilling over into the post-match protocol. As Spain's players waited to lift the trophy, several Argentina players were seen turning their backs on the stage at the exact moment the champions received the trophy from officials, a gesture that quickly drew attention around the world.

The snub caused notable unease within the Spanish delegation, particularly given that Spain's players had earlier formed a guard of honour to applaud Argentina after their runners-up finish. The moment did not go unnoticed by supporters inside the stadium or the millions watching around the globe.