Dani Carvajal ban incoming! Injured Real Madrid star faces suspension over Bukayo Saka clash after Los Blancos' Champions League humiliation against Arsenal
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is expected to face a ban from UEFA following his half-time altercation with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka on Wednesday.
- Carvajal could face lengthy ban
- Was involved in an altercation with Saka on Wednesday
- Full-back currently recovering from injury