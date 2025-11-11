Damien Comolli gets a promotion! Ex-Liverpool and Tottenham director made Juventus CEO less than six months after joining Serie A club

Juve have announced the appointment of Comolli as their new chief executive, following Tuesday’s meeting of the club’s board. The decision marks a rapid elevation for Comolli, who only joined the club in the summer after departing Toulouse, where he served as president for five years and oversaw a return to Ligue 1 and subsequent European qualification.

Comolli initially stepped into the role of general manager at Juve after the departure of Cristiano Giuntoli and his technical staff earlier in the summer. However, the board has now opted to streamline the organisational structure by removing the General Manager position altogether and granting Comolli full executive authority. The official club statement read: “The Board of Directors has appointed Damien Comolli as CEO, with the simultaneous termination of the previous role of General Manager, granting him administrative powers substantially in continuity with the previous structure.”

Comolli replaces Scanavino, whose mandate concluded on November 7. The promotion makes Comolli the central decision-maker across both corporate and sporting operations, positioning him at the heart of Juventus’ strategic rebuild during a critical period for the club, both competitively and financially.