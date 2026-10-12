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No manager? No problem! Dale Vince reveals Forest Green Rovers' radical plan to ditch 'big ego' coaches
Unconventional strategy replaces departed boss
Forest Green have decided not to hire a new manager following Savage's exit nearly two weeks ago. Known for doing things differently, Vince believes big-ego managers often make poor decisions that do not help the team. The club will now let their current coaching staff run things together over the next few games to see how it works.
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'We're fine without a manager'
Vince stressed that the club are not looking for a replacement because he feels big-name bosses often hurt team decisions.
Explaining why there is currently no vacancy at the club, he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "Nobody's in the frame, nobody's connected to the job, at the minute there's no vacancy. At the moment, we're going to try something new, we're going to see how it goes and we'll see where it goes.
"I think there's no drama actually, without Robbie. I think we're fine without a manager. The thing I see in football is, teams are led by big ego managers, and I'm not sure that they always make the best decisions.
"We're going to try something different to see if we can get a more balanced outcome, decision-making wise. And we're going to run without the big ego manager for a while and see what happens."
'We're going to see how it goes'
The chairman is confident the current coaches can easily handle the work because they already take care of daily training. Outlining how the backroom staff will share the load during the same broadcast, he explained: "We like where we are, we're going to see how it goes, maybe for a few games, maybe for a month. The coaching team have been doing the heavy lifting anyway, the day-to-day coaching, they know the team inside out and I think that the three of them make very balanced, rational decisions between them."
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Struggling side face cup test
Rovers need this new plan to work quickly after going five games without a win and dropping to 16th place in the table. Their next challenge comes in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round away at Chesham United on Saturday, October 17. Losing that tie would only hurt team morale even more during a difficult run of form.
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