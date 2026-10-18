Cuti Romero injury extent revealed as Atletico Madrid defender set to miss just two games

Simeone and the Atletico Madrid medical staff have been handed a major relief following the results of diagnostic tests performed on Romero this Sunday. The central defender, who has become the cornerstone of the Rojiblancos' defensive resurgence, caused widespread panic when he asked to be substituted during the second half of the clash at Cornella against Espanyol. Initial assessments suggested a potentially serious setback, but the latest medical bulletin is far more optimistic.

Medical examinations have confirmed that the Argentina captain has sustained a muscle injury in his adductor. Crucially, however, the damage is classified as a low-grade strain rather than a significant tear. This means the defender is only expected to be sidelined for a period of approximately ten to twelve days.