Revealed: How Curtis Jones' Inter move depends on Man City signing Elliot Anderson as Liverpool midfielder waits on transfer dominoes to fall

The key to Inter's summer transfer activity may reside in the hands of City and Forest. At the centre of this complex web is Elliot Anderson, the 23-year-old Forest midfielder who has become the subject of a massive bidding war. Currently representing England under Thomas Tuchel at the World Cup, Anderson’s value has skyrocketed following a standout season in the Premier League.

City are leading the charge for his signature, though they have recently seen a £120 million bid rejected by Forest. Forest are holding out for a British record fee and should City bridge the gap, the resulting windfall for Forest would set off a chain reaction across the continent.