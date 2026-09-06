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'Over the moon!' – Curtis Jones breaks silence on wild Inter Milan revival against Napoli
Inter mount sensational comeback
Inter Milan extended their 100 per cent record in Serie A after recovering from a two-goal deficit to defeat Napoli 3-2 at San Siro on Matchday 3. All five goals arrived during a frantic second half following a goalless opening period.
The visitors took control through quickfire strikes from Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hojlund in the 50th and 53rd minutes.
However, Cristian Chivu's side responded emphatically. Lautaro Martinez sparked the fightback before Marcus Thuram equalized, setting up Lautaro to score a dramatic 91st-minute winner.
- AFP
Jones thrilled by San Siro atmosphere
"I'm absolutely over the moon. I am so happy to be part of a team and a club like this," Jones said. "It was obviously a hard game, but the lads stuck to the game plan."
"The fans were great throughout the whole match, and that is why we won," the English midfielder added.
Midfielder vows to earn starting spot
Reflecting on his transition into Chivu's midfield options, Jones emphasized that he expects no guarantees regarding starting selections despite his high-profile arrival.
"Of course, I have joined a great team, so it is not going to be an easy ride," Jones explained. "I cannot just come here and expect to play every game; I have to earn my place as well."
"Therefore, every chance I get to play, I want to give it my all," he added. "The most important thing is that I go out there, work hard, and show both the fans and my teammates that I truly want to be here."
- Jonathan Moscrop
Perfect record intact
The dramatic victory ensures Inter keep their perfect start to the domestic campaign intact, gathering maximum points from their opening three league fixtures.
Chivu's squad showed remarkable determination to turn around a dangerous second-half deficit against a direct title rival.
Jones and his team-mates will now look to carry this winning momentum into their upcoming domestic and European assignments.
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