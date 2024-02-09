'I think I’m doing enough' - Curtis Jones sends Euro 2024 squad message to England manager Gareth Southgate and opens up on 'strange' Jurgen Klopp Liverpool departure announcement

Aditya Gokhale
Curtis Jones Liverpool 2023-24 Premier LeagueGetty
Curtis JonesLiverpoolEnglandPremier LeagueEuropean ChampionshipGareth SouthgateJuergen Klopp

Liverpool's Curtis Jones has sent a message to England boss Gareth Southgate as he believes that he is doing well enough to warrant a call up.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Jones believes he deserves England call-up
  • Still uncapped by Southgate
  • Reveals Klopp shock after announcement

Editors' Picks