Crystal Palace player ratings vs Lyon: Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino goals not enough in narrow Europa League defeat

Walter Benitez - 5/10

It was a difficult evening for the goalkeeper, who was beaten three times from five shots on target. While he could do little about the precision of Tolisso’s early strike, the defensive organisation in front of him for Nuamah’s goal left him exposed. He finished the match with only one save, struggling to impose himself during Lyon’s periods of sustained pressure.

Chris Richards - 6/10

Deployed on the right of the back three, Richards had a busy evening tracking the elusive movement of Lyon’s forward line. He was relatively steady in possession but was caught out of position during the transition for Lyon’s third goal. He was replaced in the 83rd minute as Palace chased the game.

Axel Disasi - 5/10

The central pillar of the defence found it difficult to contain Lyon’s central surges. Disasi often looked isolated against the pace of Nuamah and struggled to maintain the height of the defensive line, which contributed to the space Lyon exploited for their first-half goals.

Jaka Canvot - 6/10

The young defender showed flashes of his ball-playing ability but was physically tested by the experienced Lyon frontline. While he remained composed under pressure, the overall lack of cohesion in the back three during the first half made for a challenging European outing.