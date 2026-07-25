Crysencio Summerville insists he has 'big ambitions' after completing 'rollercoaster' transfer to Saudi Pro League giants

Summerville has expressed massive pride and sweeping competitive motivation after officially completing what he describes as a true "rollercoaster" transfer saga. The dynamic Dutch attacker has officially joined Al-Hilal, signing a guaranteed four-year contract that binds him to the record Saudi champions until June 2030. The move follows a highly turbulent domestic season in East London that unfortunately concluded with West Ham's relegation from the Premier League.

Speaking directly to his new supporters via the club's media networks, Summerville acknowledged the sheer speed at which the negotiation materialized. "I am very happy to have signed for Al-Hilal, the biggest club in the Saudi Pro League," the winger beamed proudly. "I have big ambitions; I hope we can win all the trophies. I am a player for whom people come to the stadium. When a club like Al-Hilal comes, you think twice about everything. It is a great honour."



