Croatia lodge FIFA complaint over 'abuse of technology' after controversial World Cup exit against Portugal

The formal complaint submitted by the HNS focuses on the protocol used by the Video Assistant Referee and whether it exceeded its intended mandate. The HNS argues that the "clear and obvious error" threshold was not met, and that the interruption caused by the review broke the flow of what should have been a fair contest.

HNS spokesperson Tomislav Pacak told RTL Danas: "The Croatian Football Association sent a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino in which we expressed deep disappointment and disagreement with the match with Portugal, not because of the refereeing decisions as such, because they can be discussed after every match, but because of the process itself that led to those decisions.

"To begin with, we believe that the VAR protocol was completely incorrectly applied to the penalty kick for Portugal and the referee should not have been called to review the footage. And more importantly, with Guardiola's equalizer, Pašalić was awarded offside against the rules and spirit of football due to Matanović's non-existent ball play , because the sensor showed so.

"We believe that this is an abuse of technology, which we welcome in football, but we believe that this application is not beneficial to FIFA, teams and football fans, and we know that our letter will not reduce the pain and disappointment of fans and players, but we believe that it is important to warn FIFA and request a detailed explanation of all decisions."