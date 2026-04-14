Cristiano Ronaldo warned off MLS transfer because he doesn't have Lionel Messi 'magic' as Olivier Giroud comparison made

While cautious about Ronaldo, Wright-Phillips believes other global stars could still make a major impact in MLS. One player he singled out was Neymar, who has been linked with a possible move to FC Cincinnati. He also suggested that Antoine Griezmann could adapt well when he finalises his switch to Orlando City from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

“If you have the opportunity to sign Neymar, you should take it," he explained. "Of all the world-class players out there, Neymar is the most underrated. With Neymar, you get a lot of outside noise, but when he turns up, he’s at the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Neymar might not have the same impact as Messi at Inter Miami, but would be similar to Heung-Min Son’s effect at Los Angeles and, during my time, Thierry Henry’s influence in New York. These players obviously help with shirt sales and selling tickets, but the ones that really care about the game have a positive impact on the next generation of MLS players.

"Antoine Griezmann is a perfect signing too. Players that struggle when they arrive in the league are the luxury players, those that don't really want to do the work. But Griezmann is not like that – he has a lot of qualities and he’s learned that from playing under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid."