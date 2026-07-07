Unique in a bad way! Cristiano Ronaldo takes unwanted statistic away with him from World Cup ‘last dance’ with Portugal

As the dust settles on Portugal's World Cup campaign, the individual numbers behind Ronaldo's performances have become a lightning rod for criticism. According to data provided by OptaJoe, Ronaldo is the only forward to play 500+ minutes across the 2022 and 2026 World Cup tournaments without successfully dribbling past an opponent.

For a player who spent the first decade of his career terrorizing full-backs with stepovers and explosive bursts of pace, the "zero" in his take-on column highlights a total transformation of his playing style.

Despite this lack of individual creative output, Ronaldo did manage to contribute to the scoresheet. The 41-year-old netted two goals against Uzbekistan and converted a penalty against Croatia.

However, his inability to beat a man in open play across two separate tournaments suggests that his utility has become strictly limited to that of a penalty-box poacher, leaving the heavy lifting of chance creation to his younger teammates.