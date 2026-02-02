Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo 'unhappy' at Al-Nassr and tipped to quit Saudi Pro League club in €50m transfer as clubs queue up for Portugal superstar
Could Ronaldo leave?
Per Record in Portugal, Ronaldo is growing "unhappy" at Nassr and could leave the club in the summer. The 41-year-old is not planning to retire, and there are options for his next club available; he could potentially move to the United States, where he could line up against eternal rival Lionel Messi once again, with the Argentine representing Inter Miami. A return to Europe has also been pitched as a potential option although it is unclear where exactly he could land.
Ronaldo is said to be unhappy with the treatment he has received from the sovereign wealth fund known as PIF, which owns Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli. He is understood to believe that PIF are trying to ensure Hilal win the Saudi Pro League title, and to that end, they have moved Ronaldo's former team-mate Karim Benzema from Ittihad to Hilal.
Ronaldo let down
Ronaldo, of course, has not won the Saudi Pro League title with Nassr, but he feels he deserves more respect from PIF, having worked to bring incalculable eyes to the league. He has also agreed to be an ambassador of the 2034 World Cup bid in Saudi. He has thus refused to play for Nassr, and missed out the 1-0 win over Al-Riyadh on Monday.
Speaking in October of 2025, Ronaldo appeared committed to remaining in the league, telling reporters: "For me, it is an honour that the league is growing and many star players are coming to make the league even better and more competitive. To be the first one - let’s say a star - to come here is an honour, but what I’m looking forward to is the next five to 10 years of the league still improving, not only the first teams but also the academies.
"Not just for the future of the Saudi [players] and the league, but for the country and to compete with other leagues - this is my dream. And this is what I will try to help the country and league reach and be there at that level."
He added, when asked about his favourite memory at the club: "Probably when we won the first title [the 2023 King Salman Arab Clubs Cup, in which he scored both goals in the 2-1 victory against Al Hilal that captured the crown]. The final against Al-Hilal was probably the most intense one that we lived.
"You know, when you win titles, things come easier, and to have the privilege to win in my first year here my first trophy was amazing. But I want more. I will continue to push and help my team Al-Nassr to win titles. I believe that this year will be a good year for Al-Nassr."
Special treatment
Ronaldo has a contract until 2027 but his release clause could see clubs attempt to convince him to move this summer.
Former Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli has previously said of the special treatment that he afforded to the record-breaking Portugal international: “If I arrive half an hour early, he’s there 25 minutes early. He’s always the first to get on the bus. He’s a perfectionist who demands a lot from himself and from others. He lives for the team, he helps, he advises. Sometimes I let him talk to the players. I can’t treat him like the others, but he’s intelligent and he respects his role and mine.”
What comes next?
Nassr play Ittihad on Friday in what could end up being a politically-charged encounter, especially if Ronaldo is not in the team. It remains to be seen if the Portugal international will be the subject of bids ahead of the 2026 World Cup, in which he is set to play for Portugal. Nassr are just one point behind Hilal.
