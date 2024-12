Cristiano Ronaldo's title hopes go up in smoke! Portugal star's equaliser not enough as Karim Benzema and Steven Bergwijn score for Al-Ittihad to leave Al-Nassr whopping 11 points behind in Saudi Pro League

Al-Ittihad came out on top against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as the Saudi Pro League leaders won 2-1 at King Abdullah Sport City.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Ittihad win 2-1 against Al-Nassr

Ronaldo's side 11 points off top

Bergwijn scores winner in injury time Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱