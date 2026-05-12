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Cristiano Ronaldo told Saudi Pro League title triumph ‘can never be compared’ to Lionel Messi’s MLS Cup-winning exploits at Inter Miami
Messi's immediate impact versus a long road
Speaking to RMC Sport, Leboeuf was emphatic in his assessment of the eternal rivalry. Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 and instantly won the Leagues Cup, later adding a Supporters' Shield and an MLS Cup, racking up 87 goals and 47 assists in 101 matches. In contrast, Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, boasting 121 goals in 139 games, but has yet to win the league. Leboeuf stated: "We have to be very clear about this. Whatever happens, if Al Nassr manage to lift the trophy, it will not be Ronaldo's merit. He will not have that credit. At least for me."
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Comparing the Miami transformation to Riyadh
The Frenchman used the contrasting timelines to highlight his point, noting how the Argentine captain instantly revived a struggling franchise. Leboeuf believes the sheer speed of that turnaround sets a bar the former Manchester United forward has failed to clear. Emphasising this gap, he challenged: "Do you want to compare? Then let's compare. Ronaldo winning a title in Saudi Arabia can never be equated to what Lionel Messi did by winning his first trophy with Inter Miami. Messi arrived at a club that was at the bottom of the table and transformed it instantly. He did it in his first season. Wow."
Heavy European investments under fire
Al-Nassr have reached the top of the league with 82 points, five ahead of Al-Hilal. Yet, the pundit argues this stems from spending, not heroics. "And Ronaldo? He didn't do it in the first year. He didn't do it in the second. It took three years and he needed a huge wave of 'helpers' to even get close. He needed the club to go and hire half of the top players in Europe, brought specifically to support him, before he could fight for the title." He concluded: "If they win, it will be the result of the efforts of his team-mates and the strength of the recruitment, not the individual greatness of Cristiano Ronaldo. He didn't carry them; they are the ones who finally built a base large enough to carry him."
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Looking ahead to domestic and continental glory
Al-Nassr have a pivotal domestic clash against Al-Hilal on Tuesday, where they can solidify their title push. Beyond the league, they are preparing for the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka on Saturday. Winning these impending matches could secure a historic double, completely rewriting the current narrative.