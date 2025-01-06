Cristiano Ronaldo salary: How much does Al Nassr star earn per week, month and annually in Saudi Pro League?

The Manchester United and Real Madrid icon is the highest-paid player in the world, but just how much does he make in Saudi Arabia?

Being a professional footballer is a childhood dream for many and it's not just the prospect of playing in front of packed stadiums that is so appealing to those pursuing a career in the football industry.

Part of the appeal is also the financial rewards, with those making it big in the game ranking among the highest paid athletes in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo is without a doubt one of those who made it big and the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is arguably among the richest athletes across the globe.

Just how much does the Portugal icon earn at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross