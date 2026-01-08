Cristiano Ronaldo return destroyed everything Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was building at Man Utd - his second coming can be a short-term success

Solskjaer had witnessed Ronaldo’s rise as a teenager at Old Trafford up close and he understandably jumped at the thought of the multiple Ballon d’Or winner leading his attack. But the now-Ipswich Town boss McKenna was concerned.

"'How are we going to defend ourselves?’ That's the first thing he [McKenna] says," Solskjaer recalled to Norwegian podcast NRK.

No one else at the club wanted to listen to McKenna though, what with all the shirts the club was about to sell, the commercial prospects and the social media frenzy that was building. But with the benefit of hindsight, Solskjaer wishes he had listened to his trusty assistant.

"It was probably a wrong choice for all of us," he admitted. "But we felt it was the right decision then and there."

While Ronaldo’s return initially unleashed a wave of euphoria at Old Trafford and he scored plenty of goals in his first season back, he also blew up everything that Solskjaer had been building. The Norwegian’s three-year spell in charge of United is often remembered for how it ended, and yet his tenure also witnessed incredible highs. The football, for example, was also the most exciting it has been under any manager since Sir Alex Ferguson.

And so while many rival fans might be sniggering at the prospect of Solskjaer returning to the United dugout more than four years after he was sacked, his second coming can be a success - as long as he doesn’t get taken in by hubris again.