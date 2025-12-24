Getty Images
Will Cristiano Ronaldo reach 1,000 goals? Roberto Martinez gives his verdict on Portugal superstar’s ambitious target
A historic milestone within reach
Ronaldo’s recent two-year contract extension at Al-Nassr will keep him playing until at least 2027, fuelling speculation that the 39-year-old could continue even beyond that point. Some have gone as far to suggest he may one day share a pitch with his eldest son, Cristiano Jr. What is clear is that his appetite for the game remains undimmed. He is just 45 short of the magic mark, having already scored 955, and many believe that it is just a matter of time before Ronaldo reaches the milestone.
- Getty Images Sport
Living in the present, not chasing totals
Rather than portraying the 1,000-goal target as an obsession, Martinez described it as a natural by-product of Ronaldo’s daily standards.
In an interview with Marca, the coach said: "He's at a very good point in his career. And he's achieved it because he lives in the moment. When he talks about his goals, he avoids long-term thinking: reaching 1,000 games, playing a certain number of matches... His secret is being the best he can be today and enjoying each day. So, the number will be a consequence of the day he decides to retire. I don't think it's a goal."
On the pitch, Ronaldo’s contribution remains significant. He scored five goals in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, underlining his enduring value. Yet his role has not been without controversy. Sections of the fanbase have questioned whether Portugal function more fluidly without him, particularly after a chastening defeat to the Republic of Ireland, during which Ronaldo was sent off for swinging an elbow at Dara O’Shea. The debate intensified when Portugal went on to thrash Armenia 9-1 in their next fixture, a match Ronaldo missed through suspension. The contrast reignited familiar arguments about balance, evolution and whether the national side is being held back by its greatest ever player.
However, Martínez has been unequivocal in his response to those doubts and said: "Attitude. There are three pillars that we constantly analyze: talent, experience, and the attitude he can bring to the Selecao. That maximum demand he places on himself to be present and help is what allows the captain of the national team to always be on the roster. That hunger to be the best is contagious. 25 goals in 30 games playing as a striker shows that what he does on the field contributes a lot to the national team."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
A striker reinvented under Martinez
It is notable that Ronaldo’s goalscoring rate under Martínez has surpassed anything he managed with previous Portugal coaches. The explanation, according to the manager, lies in Ronaldo’s tactical evolution.
He said: "The percentage you're talking about has a lot to do with his change of position. We're talking about a player who started out as a very skillful winger and is now more of a target man inside the box. We definitely see it: Cristiano influences the opposition. When he's on the field, another space opens up because there are two players who will be focused on marking him."
- Getty
One last World Cup on the horizon
Ronaldo has already indicated that the 2026 World Cup will be his last appearance on football’s biggest stage. He received a three-match ban following his red card against Ireland, though FIFA deferred two of those matches under a one-year probation period. The ruling, heavily criticised in some quarters, nonetheless leaves Ronaldo eligible to feature in the group phase if selected. How Martínez deploys him next summer remains to be seen. Portugal have been drawn into a group featuring Uzbekistan, Colombia and the winner of an inter-confederation play-off involving New Caledonia, Jamaica and DR Congo.
Advertisement