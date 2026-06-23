Never write off Cristiano Ronaldo! Portuguese GOAT makes history by becoming the first man to score at six World Cup finals

There is simply no stopping Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to breaking records. By finding the back of the net in Portugal's clash with Uzbekistan, the legendary forward became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. It is a feat of unmatched longevity that sees him pull ahead of his long-time rival Lionel Messi in this specific category of historical consistency.

The goal, a clinical strike in the sixth minute, served as a defiant response to those who suggested the veteran's time at the elite level was coming to an end. It was a moment described by many as inevitable, as the Al-Nassr star once again proved that his appetite for goals on the international stage remains as voracious as it was during his debut tournament two decades ago.







