Cristiano Ronaldo admits he plans to retire 'soon' & opens up on future after football as hopes of Man Utd return are dashed
Ronaldo has retirement planned out
Having chosen Piers Morgan for an incendiary interview marking his exit from Manchester United in 2022, Ronaldo again linked up with the divisive media personality, this time on YouTube channel Piers Morgan Uncensored.
The 40-year-old forward, who has a contract with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League until the end of the 2026-27 season, was asked outright about eventual retirement. "Soon," Ronaldo replied, revealing he has been thinking about how it will go for years. "I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. Will be difficult, yes. Probably I will cry, yes…
"It will be very, very difficult but I've prepared my future since [I was] 25, 26, 27 years old. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure."
Future outside football
There will be lots of calls for Ronaldo to stay in football when he eventually does hang up his boots, with a wealth of expertise and experience to share. But coaching, management or executive roles within the sport don’t appear to appeal to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
"Nothing will compare to the adrenaline we have for football to score a goal," Ronaldo explained, revealing that retiring from football will finally give him the time to pursue other things.
"But I have other passions. [When I retire] I'm going to have more time for me, have more time for my family, to raise my kids. I want to be more a family person, more present. Also, to have my own hobbies. I like to see UFC, the fights. I like padel. I like and I want to learn more about my companies.
"I'll never be a [full-time] YouTuber, of course, but I want to be there. I'm going to spend more time on that to learn. I think I'm going to do funny things and things I'm not used to doing before. Because I live football 24 hours [each day] to do the right things and perform."
Post-playing role at Man Utd now unlikely
Ronaldo's desire to do things with his life other than football suggests leaving the sport altogether, which means recent speculation that he could consider a post-playing career in the boardroom, potentially even back at Manchester United, is quite unlikely to come to fruition.
Former team-mate Wes Brown, who won the Champions League alongside Ronaldo in 2008, had said he wouldn't put it past Ronaldo to remain involved in football that way. "He could definitely move into the boardroom," Brown said. "He's got the ability to swerve away from coaching and into the executive level, 100 per cent. Why not? If he's enjoying it, it'll be perfect for him."
In pursuit of more trophies
Ronaldo probably isn't going to call time on his career before the end of his Al-Nassr contract. Aside from it being incredibly lucrative – worth a reported €257m (£235m/$280m) per year – the veteran forward is still freely scoring for the club and continues to chase trophies.
The lack of a major domestic or international trophy since moving to Saudi Arabia – the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup is the only silverware so far – is a notable blot on Ronaldo's record. Al-Nassr have seen both Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal win the Pro League in recent seasons, while the King's Cup and wider continental success has also been beyond them.
So far in 2025-26, though, Al-Nassr lead the way in the domestic table with a 100 per cent record after seven games. They are only competing in the secondary AFC club competitions this season, but could feasibly be back in the Champions League Elite next year - potentially Ronaldo's last dance in football.
Next summer also comes Ronaldo's last crack at the World Cup with Portugal.
