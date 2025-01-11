Is Cristiano Ronaldo going to miss out on ANOTHER Saudi Pro League title?! Al-Nassr's mini-crisis threatening to extend trophy drought ahead of make-or-break clash with leaders Al-Hilal

However, while Ronaldo has regained the goal-scoring touch that deserted him during his second spell at Manchester United, netting 114 times in 128 games for Al-Nassr, he's yet to win a major trophy since arriving in Riyadh to great fanfare.
Up until a fortnight ago, finally securing the Saudi Pro League title looked a formality for the forward. Just before the turn of the year, Al-Nassr were not just top of the table, they boasted a flawless record, with 10 wins from 10 games.
Since being surprisingly held to a 2-2 draw at Al-Ettifaq, though, things have taken such a serious turn for the worse that Jorge Jesus' team now arguably need to beat new league leaders Al-Hilal on Monday to keep their title hopes alive. So, what's gone wrong for Ronaldo & Co., and could they turn things around in the Capital Derby?...