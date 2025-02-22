'Best big brother' - Watch the moment Cristiano Ronaldo spots his lookalike in the stands as laughing Real Madrid & Man Utd legend whispers 'looks like me' to stunned team-mate

Real Madrid and Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo was amused to spot his lookalike in the stands during a pre-match warm up for Al-Nassr.

Was present to watch Al-Nassr take on Al-Ettifaq

