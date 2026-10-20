AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo dominates Lionel Messi in official 'B.O.A.T.' poll as Portuguese superstar leads GOAT debate ahead of London awards gala
Ronaldo takes massive lead in public voting
Cristiano Ronaldo has surged into a dominant position in the official B.O.A.T. (Best Of All Time) poll, leaving his long-time rival Lionel Messi trailing in his wake. The Ballon d'Or organizers recently unveiled their ten nominees for this honorary trophy, dubbed the 'Ballon d'Or Of All Time', to celebrate seven decades of football history. As the sport's world prepares for a prestigious awards ceremony at The London Palladium, the Al-Nassr forward sits comfortably at the top with a commanding 62% of the total vote. Leading the standings is the Portuguese superstar's spectacular 2008 campaign, when he spearheaded Manchester United to an unforgettable double capped by Premier League and Champions League glory.
In contrast, Messi occupies the second spot, but with a significantly smaller share of the support. The Inter Miami star's record-breaking 2012 season, during which he netted an unprecedented 91 goals, currently sits at 13%. Interestingly, his 2023 campaign, highlighted by his World Cup triumph with Argentina, follows with 9%. The massive disparity has become a major talking point across global sports media, as reported by Marca.
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Specific rules divide the Messi vote
One factor contributing to Ronaldo's large percentage is the way the poll is structured. Because the contest evaluates each award-winning season individually, players with multiple trophies find themselves competing against their own past versions. Messi's support is currently split across eight different winning years, which has naturally diluted his overall percentage in the real-time standings compared to Ronaldo's concentrated lead for his 2008 peak.
The exclusive list of eligible legends is restricted to those who have won the top individual honour at least twice. This iconic group comprises ten legendary figures: Alfredo Di Stefano, Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Michel Platini, Marco van Basten, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Kevin Keegan, and Ronaldo Nazario, alongside Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite the presence of these historical heavyweights, the modern rivalry between the former Real Madrid and Barcelona icons continues to overshadow every other name on the ballot, capturing the vast majority of the public's attention and resources.
How the public B.O.A.T. vote works
Differing from the traditional accolade decided exclusively by a panel of international journalists, this special poll hands the power directly to supporters via digital platforms. Under this unique voting model, fans can cast unlimited votes for their chosen candidate at a fee of one euro per submission.
Online voting is set to run until midnight on October 25, just hours before the main London gala kicks off and the final numbers are sealed. As the deadline approaches, fans around the world are eagerly making every vote count to push their favorite icon to the top of the historic leaderboard.
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The race for 1,000 career goals
While the online poll captures the public imagination, both superstars remain active on the pitch and are locked in a separate, tangible race for history. Both players are currently chasing the milestone of 1,000 official career goals, a feat never before achieved in the modern era of professional football.
Ronaldo currently holds the advantage in this department, having moved past 980 goals in over 1,300 professional appearances. Messi is not far behind, sitting on more than 935 goals from approximately 1,100 matches.
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