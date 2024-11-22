Cristiano Ronaldo's last shot at European glory? Nations League quarter-final & semi-final draws confirmed as eight UEFA heavyweights learn their fate
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have learnt who they will face in the Nations League quarter-finals as UEFA confirm the knockout fixture list.
- Portugal to face Denmark in Nations League quarters
- Italy to face Germany in Portugal's half
- Spain take on Netherlands; Germany face Croatia