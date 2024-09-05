Coming for Cristiano Ronaldo? Jude Bellingham launches new YouTube channel as Real Madrid & England star reveals trailer for behind-the-scenes documentary of first year in Spain
England star Jude Bellingham has launched a new YouTube channel and will release a documentary of his first season at Real Madrid.
- Bellingham launches new YouTube channel
- Weekly episodes covering first season in Spain
- Releases trailer for ‘Out of the Floodlights’