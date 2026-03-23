Cristiano Ronaldo reassures fans with latest gym update as Al-Nassr & Portugal star steps up injury recovery

The footballing world was handed a scare in late February when Ronaldo limped out of Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Fayha with a substantial tear in his right hamstring. Since the setback, the 41-year-old has been undergoing a tailored rehabilitation programme, recently taking to social media to share images of himself performing targeted leg muscle exercises and upper-body stretching.

These updates serve as a vital reassurance to fans, as the injury initially threatened to disrupt what has been another remarkable individual campaign. Despite his age, Ronaldo has remained Al-Nassr's primary goal threat this season, netting 22 goals and providing four assists across 26 appearances in all competitions.