'He never listened to me!' - Cristiano Ronaldo hailed for mental strength as defender reveals he used to 'whisper a thousand things in his ear' in bid to distract Portugal superstar
Yerry Mina has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his mental strength as he picked the Portugal icon as the hardest striker he has played against.
- Mina hails Ronaldo's mental strength
- Played against Ronaldo in Spain and England
- Could never distract the Portuguese superstar