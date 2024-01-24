Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appears to book entire passenger plane all for herself as she flies in ultimate luxury

Alex Brotherton
Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina RodriguezGetty & @georginagio
Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez had an entire passenger plane all to herself as she collaborated with a luxury airline.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rodriguez enjoys empty plane
  • Ronaldo's girlfriend leads jet-setting lifestyle
  • Model accompanied star at awards

Editors' Picks