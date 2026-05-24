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How Cristiano Ronaldo became a ‘genius’ as former Portugal explains why he never voted for Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or polls
Messi is a genius, but Ronaldo became a genius
Scolari, who led the Portuguese national team between 2003 and 2008, shared a fascinating perspective on the two greatest players of the modern era. For "Felipao", the difference between Messi and Ronaldo lies in the origin of each one's talent, something that has profoundly influenced his view of both for years.
In an interview with the program Abre Aspas, Scolari recalled a direct conversation he had with the Argentinian star: "Messi told me: 'Boss, you never voted for me for the Ballon d'Or, you always voted for Cristiano .' And I replied: 'I have to vote for Cristiano , he's like a son to me.' Messi is a genius. If he closes his eyes, he knows where the ball is. Cristiano wasn't born a genius. He became a genius through his will and dedication."
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The obsession with training and the thousand goals
The Brazilian coach also highlighted Ronaldo's almost obsessive work ethic, which began to manifest itself in his early years at Manchester United. Scolari revealed that he received frequent calls from Sir Alex Ferguson, concerned about the physical exhaustion of the young Portuguese striker due to excessive individual training after official matches.
"Ferguson would call me and say, 'Scolari, tell him not to take free kicks today, because he's already taken 30 here.' And then he'd arrive at the national team and want to take another 30. I'd say, 'For God's sake, you've already done that.' But that's his dedication," the coach recounted. Scolari also believes Ronaldo will reach the historic milestone of 1,000 goals: "I was with him a year ago and I asked, 'Are you working towards the 1,000 goals? Are you really going after that?' And he replied, 'No, coach, no.' And I said, 'Ah... you're not fooling me.' I think he'll achieve it."
The most difficult moment and the eternal friendship
One of the most memorable episodes of Scolari's career was having to inform Ronaldo of the death of his father, Dinis Aveiro, shortly before a crucial game in Moscow. The player's reaction solidified the mutual respect and emotional connection they maintain to this day, far beyond the pitch.
"They called me and told me what had happened. I thought I had to give him the news. I called him into my room, hugged him, cried with him, and told him he was free to go. And he replied: 'First the national team. My father would want me to play.' And he was the best player on the field in that game. That's how I developed a stronger friendship with the family as well," Felipao revealed emotionally.
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The battle for supremacy in 2026
The year 2026 marks what many expect to be the final chapter of the greatest rivalry in football history as the World Cup returns to North America as Ronaldo and Messi are preparing for a record-breaking sixth tournament appearance. For Ronaldo, the 2026 tournament represents more than just a swan song; it is his final opportunity to secure the only major trophy missing from his cabinet. Meanwhile Messi role as the heartbeat of the reigning world champions remains undisputed, and ready to lead an Albiceleste side remains one of the heavy favourites to defend their title on American soil.