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Battle of the goal machines! 1,000-goal hunter Ronaldo ready to crash Haaland's party after Oslo wild madness
Ronaldo pursues historic 1,000th goal in showdown against Haaland
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo enters Sunday evening's UEFA Nations League encounter against Norway targeting another milestone in his legendary career. The 41-year-old forward continues his relentless pursuit of a 1,000th official career goal, leading Portugal into an intriguing generational battle against Manchester City striker Erling Haaland at Ullevaal Stadium.
Ronaldo boasts a record 146 international goals in 234 caps for Portugal, while 26-year-old Haaland arrives with an extraordinary 64 goals in 56 caps.
The fixture provides a rare head-to-head meeting between two of international football's premier goalscoring machines.
- Sports Press Photo
Portuguese icon triggers absolute hysteria upon arrival in Oslo
Ronaldo's arrival in the Norwegian capital sparked wild scenes among supporters, demonstrating the veteran's enduring global aura. In a report from Dagbladet, local police and security personnel struggled to manage crowds as thousands of emotional fans gathered outside the team hotel and training complex.
Expert Kristoffer Lokberg noted that even in Haaland's home country, Ronaldo's presence created an unmatched atmosphere.
"Sorry, Erling! There are still some notches up to Cristiano Ronaldo," Lokberg stated. "What a phenomenon. There were children and young people here who had hardly seen him play football. Yet this is the player and the person they idolize."
Jesus considers lineup rotation amid past bench derby frustration
While Haaland remains guaranteed to start for Norway, Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus hinted at potential rotation following Thursday's 1-0 win over Wales. For Ronaldo, the fixture offers a second chance to share the pitch directly with Haaland.
Their previous meeting in the Manchester derby saw Ronaldo watch from the bench as Haaland scored a hat-trick.
Ronaldo aims to secure his starting spot and build on his 15 Nations League career goals.
- SOPA Images
Portugal target top spot before continuing Nations League campaign
Portugal prepare for kickoff at Ullevaal Stadium aiming to maintain their perfect record under Jesus' leadership. A victory in Oslo would solidify top spot in their Nations League group while moving Ronaldo closer to four figures in career goals.
Norway look to leverage home advantage and Haaland's clinical form following his two-goal performance against Denmark.
Ronaldo continues his pursuit of international success and individual goalscoring records.
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