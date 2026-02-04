Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo takes to social media to break silence amid Saudi Pro League 'strike' reports as CR7 proves he's still committed to Al-Nassr
Ronaldo posts Al-Nassr update
Ronaldo has now posted a picture of himself in training at Al-Nassr and has added a couple of heart emojis in the club's colours. The team are currently preparing for their next match against Al-Ittihad on Friday in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ittihad have just waved goodbye to star striker Karim Benzema, who has completed a move to Al-Hilal, a transfer which is thought to have angered Ronaldo. The Portugal superstar has reportedly been left frustrated at seeing one of his team's key title rivals strengthened this winter, while Al-Nassr have enjoyed a quiet January window.
Chaos in Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's absence from Al-Nassr's last fixture, and Benzema's subsequent move to Al-Hilal, has thrown the Saudi Pro League into chaos in the middle of the season. Benzema has joined the league leaders, who currently sit one point clear of Ronaldo's Nassr after 19 games played, and will be hoping to finish the season on top of the pile. Benzema won the Saudi Pro League previously in 2024-25, while Ronaldo has famously yet to win a trophy since moving to the Middle East.
Benzema has explained his decision to make the move, telling the club's media: "Clear message - you know my mentality - I have a lot of ambition. I will work; I will give everything on the pitch. I will help this team and, Inshallah, bring trophies, because for me it's more important to bring trophies. And we have a good team, good fans, so together, Inshallah, we will do it. I feel good. I'm happy to be here after my first training with the team and the coach. I'm so happy and glad to be part of this team. It's a great team with a great history; they won a lot of trophies. It's like Real Madrid here in Asia, you know."
'Ask Ronaldo what's wrong'
Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzado has been asked about the situation regarding Ronaldo amid talk of a strike. However, the club chief feels that's a question only for the Portugal international. He told Cadena SER: "You would have to ask him what's wrong with him. Al Hilal is the most powerful club in Saudi Arabia. We have three sources of financing in terms of signings: merchandising, the government's program to sign great players, and we have the prince who supports the club to obtain good resources."
