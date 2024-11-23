The title race isn't over yet! Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr given big boost as Neymar-less Al-Hilal throw away two-goal lead to suffer first Saudi Pro League defeat in 18 months
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr have been given a big boost in the title race as Al-Hilal suffer first defeat in 18 months in the Saudi Pro League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Al-Hilal beaten 3-2 by Al-Khaleej
- Gave away a 2-0 lead to lose the match
- Still have a six-point lead over Al-Nassr