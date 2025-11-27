Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo moves into MMA! Portugal icon announces new job in link up with UFC legend Ilia Topuria
WOW FC’s rapid rise aligns with Ronaldo’s global influence
Founded with modest ambition, WOW FC has exploded into one of Europe’s fastest-growing MMA promotions. Over the past year, attendance has surged by over 400 per cent. The events have consistently sold more than 5,000 tickets, and live broadcasts now reach 170+ countries. The arrival of Ronaldo is expected to accelerate WOW’s push into Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. His involvement will also extend beyond sport, with WOW aiming to intersect culture, fashion, entertainment, and education.
- Getty Images Sport
What did Ronaldo & Topuria say
In a statement, Ronaldo said: "MMA represents values I truly believe in - discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence. WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation."
Meanwhile, in a tweet, he further added: "I’m excited to share some big news: I will become a shareholder of @wowfcmma! We share values I truly believe in - discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence. WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation."
Topuria welcomed Ronaldo with enthusiasm: "Having Cristiano Ronaldo join WOW FC is a powerful moment for the sport. He represents the highest standards of professionalism, hard work, and global excellence. Together, we will push MMA to new heights and inspire athletes and fans around the world to believe that anything is possible."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
From rivalry to partnership: Ronaldo and Topuria’s surprising alliance
The partnership marks a remarkable shift in the relationship between Ronaldo and Topuria, who exchanged barbs just a year ago. Before UFC 308 in October 2024, Ronaldo publicly backed Max Holloway to dethrone Topuria, claiming the Spaniard "spoke too much" and had not beaten "the top guys."
Topuria fired back sharply at the time: "The one I'm going to personally invite there [in Miami] is [Lionel] Messi because he lives there, so screw Cristiano as long as Messi exists. I didn't understand it, to be honest. I saw the [video] clip that came out talking about me talking too much. If Cristiano says it, something doesn't add up to me. Cristiano always talks."
Alongside his MMA venture, Ronaldo has quietly been building an extensive portfolio outside football. The latest addition is the Vega Private Members Club, set to open in Madrid before the end of the year. According to Spanish outlet Libertad Digital, the project is being developed with entrepreneur Inigo Onieva and the hospitality group Mabel, co-owned by Ronaldo and businessman Manuel Campos Guallar. The ultra-exclusive club, located on the Golden Mile, will cover 1,000 square metres, feature a mobile-phone ban, private offices, co-working areas, and even a podcast studio by day. By night, it will transform into a private dining and cocktail hub.
When asked about retirement, he said in an interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month, "Soon. I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. Will be difficult, yes. Probably I will cry, yes… It will be very, very difficult but I've prepared my future since [I was] 25, 26, 27 years old. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure."
He added: "Nothing will compare to the adrenaline we have for football to score a goal. But I have other passions. [When I retire] I'm going to have more time for me, have more time for my family, to raise my kids. I want to be more a family person, more present. Also, to have my own hobbies. I like to see UFC, the fights. I like padel. I like and I want to learn more about my companies. I'll never be a [full-time] YouTuber, of course, but I want to be there. I'm going to spend more time on that to learn. I think I'm going to do funny things and things I'm not used to doing before. Because I live football 24 hours [each day] to do the right things and perform."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Ronaldo?
Ronaldo has a contract with Al-Nassr that runs until 2027 and is expected to lead Portugal to global glory during the World Cup in 2026. However, before that, he remains determined to inspire Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title that has remained elusive since he moved to the Middle East. They are currently at the top of the league standings with 27 points from nine matchdays and will return to action against Al-Najma on December 21.
Advertisement