Cristiano Ronaldo moves into MMA! Portugal icon announces new job in link up with UFC legend Ilia Topuria

The partnership marks a remarkable shift in the relationship between Ronaldo and Topuria, who exchanged barbs just a year ago. Before UFC 308 in October 2024, Ronaldo publicly backed Max Holloway to dethrone Topuria, claiming the Spaniard "spoke too much" and had not beaten "the top guys."

Topuria fired back sharply at the time: "The one I'm going to personally invite there [in Miami] is [Lionel] Messi because he lives there, so screw Cristiano as long as Messi exists. I didn't understand it, to be honest. I saw the [video] clip that came out talking about me talking too much. If Cristiano says it, something doesn't add up to me. Cristiano always talks."

Alongside his MMA venture, Ronaldo has quietly been building an extensive portfolio outside football. The latest addition is the Vega Private Members Club, set to open in Madrid before the end of the year. According to Spanish outlet Libertad Digital, the project is being developed with entrepreneur Inigo Onieva and the hospitality group Mabel, co-owned by Ronaldo and businessman Manuel Campos Guallar. The ultra-exclusive club, located on the Golden Mile, will cover 1,000 square metres, feature a mobile-phone ban, private offices, co-working areas, and even a podcast studio by day. By night, it will transform into a private dining and cocktail hub.

When asked about retirement, he said in an interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month, "Soon. I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. Will be difficult, yes. Probably I will cry, yes… It will be very, very difficult but I've prepared my future since [I was] 25, 26, 27 years old. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure."

He added: "Nothing will compare to the adrenaline we have for football to score a goal. But I have other passions. [When I retire] I'm going to have more time for me, have more time for my family, to raise my kids. I want to be more a family person, more present. Also, to have my own hobbies. I like to see UFC, the fights. I like padel. I like and I want to learn more about my companies. I'll never be a [full-time] YouTuber, of course, but I want to be there. I'm going to spend more time on that to learn. I think I'm going to do funny things and things I'm not used to doing before. Because I live football 24 hours [each day] to do the right things and perform."