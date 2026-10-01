'Etched in my memory!' – Why Cristian Romero was overcome with emotion in Cordoba

Argentina defender Cristian Romero enjoyed a memorable evening as he wore the captain's armband in his hometown of Cordoba during a 4-0 international friendly win over Bolivia. Operating at central defence, the 28-year-old capped off a dominant display by scoring his team's third goal in the 53rd minute.

Romero met Nico Paz's corner at the far post, powering a header past Guillermo Viscarra.

Lautaro Martinez, Paz, and Jose Lopez also scored to complete the victory.