Cristian Chivu offered new contract with huge pay rise after Inter's Serie A title success

After securing the Scudetto in his very first season on the bench, the club hierarchy is eager to tie down the 45-year-old to a longer-term agreement that reflects his newfound status among Europe’s coaching elite.

The Romanian’s achievements are underscored by the fact that he was only appointed last summer with days to spare before the Club World Cup. Stepping in after Simone Inzaghi’s departure, Chivu inherited a squad that had ended the previous season without silverware, but he has successfully transformed them back into the dominant force in Italian football.



