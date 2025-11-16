Cristhian Mosquera supported Arsenal as a boy due to 'aura' as Gunners' newest defensive hero opens up on 'totally intense' Mikel Arteta talks

Mosquera openly admits that Arsenal were already part of his football identity growing up. Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “I always watched the Premier League. In fact, my team was Arsenal. The players, the shirt. I saw them as a bit different: they had something, an aura.”

He revealed the decisive moment in choosing the Gunners came after talking with Mikel Arteta: “Before I had decided, someone in my camp said: ‘The moment you speak to Mikel, there’s no way he won’t convince you.’ And that’s exactly how it happened. When the call finished, my destination couldn’t have been clearer.”

Mosquera also described Arteta’s famous personality and coaching style: “Yes, totally, totally. He really lives for football, he was raised on it, experienced everything. You see that when he talks. He loves the detail, sees things other eyes might not. I’m so happy with him. He’s an incredible person and he’s helping me a lot. The staff have made it easy. Arsenal is an incredible club.”

He then gave insight into his swift settling-in period in London: “I’ve settled super fast, which I didn’t expect before I came but I could see it in the first few days. What I’ve most liked about London is that you get there and the myth about the English being cold isn’t true at all. You’re immediately convinced you’ll settle, not just because of the team and coaching staff but the people at the club who don’t get seen from the outside and are fundamental. I was in a hotel but with their help I’ve got a house.”

