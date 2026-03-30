Goal.com
Live
Wales v Montenegro - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B4Getty Images Sport
Ahmed Refaat

Craig Bellamy addresses Wales future as Celtic links increase following World Cup play-off loss

Celtic
Wales
C. Bellamy
Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Premiership

Craig Bellamy has addressed links to the Celtic job following a crushing blow to his aspirations with the Welsh national team. The 46-year-old has garnered significant praise for his rejuvenation of the squad, guiding them to a World Cup play-off semi-final where they were eventually eliminated on penalties by Bosnia.

  • Heartbreak on the international stage

    Last week's defeat has sparked immediate questions regarding Bellamy’s next move, especially as Celtic continue their search for a permanent successor to interim boss Martin O'Neill. While Bellamy admitted the pain of the loss was severe, he remained reflective on his current position within the Welsh setup, suggesting he does not want to give up the job despite the recent upset. Bellamy took charge of the national team in 2024 and has guided the team to eight wins and four draws across his 17 games in charge.

    • Advertisement
  • Wales v Montenegro - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B4Getty Images Sport

    Bellamy opens up on future plans

    Speaking after the defeat, Bellamy was candid about the emotional toll of the past fortnight. "It's always difficult after not achieving your objective," he said. "Next week it's an empty week because I was so looking forward to going to Salt Lake City, and I honestly believed that was happening. So the heartbreak actually was more than I anticipated. But to gain the energy to refocus and want to go again. It's definitely still there."

    The Welshman continued to express his passion for the international role despite the disappointment. "I really enjoy this. I really enjoy this. We'll talk more after it probably as well because my mind is just so focused on Northern Ireland at the present moment. But yeah, it's the best role in the world," he added.

  • Addressing the Celtic speculation

    When pushed further on the growing rumours linking him with a return to Glasgow, Bellamy remained somewhat cryptic but reiterated his love for his country. "This is the best. This is the best," he stated. "Nothing will ever compare to this [job]. So why would I want to wish it away?"

    However, he stopped short of a definitive pledge to stay for the long term, leaving the door slightly ajar for potential suitors. "I don't. But also as well, is it the time [to talk about it]? I don't know. I don't know what more I can say. It's powerful. I really enjoy doing this," Bellamy concluded.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Wales v Montenegro - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B4Getty Images Sport

    Competition for the Parkhead hotseat

    Bellamy has emerged as a frontrunner in the betting markets for the Celtic job, moving ahead of other high-profile candidates. He currently rivals the likes of Robbie Keane and Roberto Martinez as the board at Lennoxtown looks to solidify their plans for the upcoming season following O'Neill's temporary stint.

    In the meantime, though, he will guide Wales out for a friendly against Northern Ireland, who also lost out on a place in the play-off final.