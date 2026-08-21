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Coventry City complete transfer of Dan Bentley from Wolves as Frank Lampard bolsters Premier League squad
Sky Blues secure shot-stopper
Coventry have completed the permanent signing of Bentley from Wolves on a two-year contract ahead of their Premier League campaign. The 33-year-old goalkeeper departs Molineux after three and a half years, where he made 17 senior appearances following his arrival in January 2023. Lampard moved quickly to secure the shot-stopper after he featured in Wolves' opening two fixtures of the 2026-27 season across the Championship and Carabao Cup.
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Experienced keeper outlines ambition
Bentley spoke of his delight at joining the Sky Blues' ambitious project and is eager to bring leadership and exacting standards into the dressing room. Evaluating his switch, Bentley insisted: "Coventry City is a fantastic club and I'm really happy to get this deal over the line," he told the club's official website.
"It feels like a place that is developing and, off the back of a fantastic season last year, there is a really good feel around the place. It is really positive and there is an obvious excitement to go into the new season with the aim of being as successful as possible.
"I will bring a lot of experience. I'm a senior player with good leadership qualities and I'm someone who has really high standards. I want to make my mark on the pitch as well, of course. There is a really good goalkeeping group here. When I get my opportunity, it is down to me to take it. I want to help the club get results in the Premier League."
Veteran adds crucial depth
Bentley brings a wealth of experience across the English pyramid, having honed his skills at Southend United and played for Brentford before earning Player of the Year honours at Bristol City in 2020-21. His crowning Premier League moment came in April 2025, producing an inspired clean sheet as Wolves secured a memorable 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. That composure and seasoned know-how provide Lampard with invaluable depth in goal as the Sky Blues battle to retain their top-flight status.
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Gruelling top-flight test awaits
Coventry kick off their Premier League return with a daunting curtain-raiser away to reigning champions Arsenal on Friday night. Lampard needs his backline to gel quickly with a punishing schedule on the horizon across the opening weeks of the season. Bentley must now battle first-choice stopper Carl Rushworth for the gloves, with every point crucial in the newly promoted side's bid to beat the drop.
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