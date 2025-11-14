AFP
Costa Rica fall to Haiti as Keylor Navas and Miguel Herrera edge toward missing the World Cup
Costa Rica drop to third in Group C
Herrera’s team entered the match with a chance to seize control of the group, especially after Nicaragua stunned Honduras earlier in the day. Instead, Los Ticos slipped to third place, and their fate now depends on a combination of unlikely results.
Haiti struck the decisive blow just before halftime. Josué Casimir slipped a pass into the box for Ruben Providence, whose low cross found Frantzdy Pierrot for the opener. Keylor Navas immediately expressed his frustration, shouting toward a back line that reacted far too slowly. Despite pushing forward in the second half, Costa Rica never found the equalizer.
Los Ticos must beat Honduras
The math is now unforgiving for Herrera. Costa Rica must defeat Honduras in San José next week and hope Haiti fail to beat Nicaragua. Anything less than a victory eliminates them entirely from direct qualification and could even shut the door on the playoff route.
Herrera faces growing pressure
Pressure around Herrera grew louder after the match, including a tense exchange during his arrival to the postgame press conference. Asked whether he still believed he should lead the team for the decisive match, he didn’t hesitate.
“It’s not my decision. If we don’t qualify, then we’ll have to consider what comes next. I’m committed to this project.”
Herrera took full responsibility for the team’s poor return - one win, one loss, and three draws in the final round - but emphasized that decisions about his future lie with federation president Osael Maroto.
Navas and Costa Rica now need a miracle
Costa Rica will now carry their fading World Cup hopes into a must-win showdown against Honduras - the group leader, but one that also arrives under significant pressure after a 2–0 defeat on the road to Nicaragua.
