In a dramatic turn of events that has captivated the Brazilian football landscape, Corinthians president Osmar Stabile has officially confirmed the contract extension for Memphis Depay. The announcement was made late on Monday evening, bringing to an end weeks of speculation regarding the striker's long-term presence in South America. The new agreement is set to keep the 32-year-old at the club until the summer of 2028, providing a significant boost to the squad as they navigate a demanding domestic and continental schedule.

The expectation is that Memphis will report to the CT Joaquim Grava on Tuesday morning, where he will rejoin his teammates under the guidance of manager Fernando Diniz as they prepare for upcoming fixtures. Stabile confirmed that the final administrative steps are being completed to formalise the deal immediately. Stabile told reporters: "The documentation is being uploaded. As soon as it’s uploaded to the system, I’ll sign it."