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Contact with his agent has begun.. Paris Saint-Germain star is "Al-Hilal's new surprise" in the summer transfer window

Al Hilal
O. Dembele
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Ligue 1

Al-Hilal's summer bombshell: will the deal go through?!

Barely a day goes by without another world star being linked with the Riyadh giants Al-Hilal.

Their financial muscle is immense. Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the businessman, has taken over 70% of the club's shares, with the remaining 30% held by the Saudi investment fund.

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    Al-Hilal plan to sign Paris Saint-Germain star

    Sacha Tavolieri delivered the news on Wednesday evening. Al-Hilal are lining up another international star for the first team this summer, the journalist claims.

    That target is Ousmane Dembélé, the France winger who lights up the flank for Paris Saint-Germain.

    Writing on his official account on the "X" platform, Tavolieri said: "Al-Hilal are looking to complete another strong deal, and they have already begun initial enquiries about Dembélé."

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  • Contacts between Al-Hilal officials and Ousmane Dembélé's agent

    Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri went further in his report, revealing that Riyadh giants Al-Hilal have made priority contact with the agent of French star Ousmane Dembele.

    Al-Hilal are now waiting on Dembele's agreement to move to Saudi Arabia, according to Tavolieri. Only then will they open talks with Paris Saint-Germain to get the deal over the line.

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    Ousmane Dembélé's career in the world of football

    Ousmane Dembélé, now 29, burst onto the scene in stunning fashion with his local club Rennes.

    Those displays turned the heads of Europe's biggest clubs, Barcelona chief among them. Yet the Frenchman opted instead for Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016.

    Why Dortmund? Barcelona at the time could roll out a fearsome front three of "the Argentine legend Lionel Messi, the Brazilian magician Neymar da Silva and the Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez", which would have left Dembélé starved of minutes.

    Fate intervened. Neymar left Barcelona in the summer of 2017, so the Catalans turned to Dembélé once more, prising him from Dortmund for 148 million euros.

    It didn't work out. Dembélé flopped badly at the Camp Nou, buckling under the pressure and battling a string of injuries.

    The summer of 2023 brought a return home, with the French star joining capital giants Paris Saint-Germain for 50 million euros.

    He exploded into form in Paris. Dembélé lifted the UEFA Champions League in each of the last two seasons and claimed the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2025.

    All told, Dembélé has scored 61 goals and set up 42 more in 135 official matches for Paris Saint-Germain's first team. His contract runs until 30 June 2028, the end of the season after next.

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    A red-hot Al Hilal transfer window this summer

    Al Hilal are tearing through this summer's transfer window. The Riyadh giants have changed hands, with ownership passing officially to Prince Al Waleed bin Talal.

    The club turned first to the domestic market, wrapping up a string of deals:

    * Goalkeeping: Mohammed Al Owais.

    * Right-back: Mohammed Al Sarnukh.

    * Winger and playmaker: Sabri Dahal, Abdullah Al Anazi and Nawaf Al Habashi.

    Their business hasn't stopped there. On Tuesday evening Al Hilal struck an agreement with West Ham United to sign Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, according to numerous reliable reports.

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