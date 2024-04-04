Conor Gallagher ‘racism’ storm: Chelsea’s first black player Paul Canoville apologises for role in sparking online abuse at Blues midfielder
Chelsea's first black player has apologised to Conor Gallagher for adding to a social media pile-on that led to the Blues ace being accused of racism.
- Gallagher accused of racism video goes viral
- Chelsea insist clip taken out of context
- Ex-Blues player apologises after adding to pile-on